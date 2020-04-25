Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Made Fans Laugh With His Dirty Wish

Advertisement

The world-class heavy metal band Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, also known as the founder of the rap-metal band Methods of Mayhem, has just updated his social media account with a new post including his TikTok phenomenon wife Brittany Furlan Lee and kept in touch with fans during quarantine times.

In the post shared by Tommy Lee, they were recording a TikTok video. Tommy and his wife Brittany Furlan were cuddling. While they cuddling, Brittany was kissing him. Through the end of the video, Tommy Lee‘s words caused Brittany to roll her eyes. In the video, it was writing, “When you think he’s cuddling you just to be sweet.”

“Never just cuddles,” Tommy Lee wrote in the caption of the video.

Tommy Lee‘s bandmate, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, and his wife Courtney Love Sixx have commented on the photo and shared their thoughts about the video.

While Nikki Sixx says, “Ha,” his wife Courtney Love Sixx said, “We miss you two.”

Also, the video attracted great interest by the fans and they have also shared their thoughts in the comments of the post. They said they had a lot of fun.