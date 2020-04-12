Advertisement
Categories: METALNEWS

Motley Crue’s Rare-Known Stage Photos Revealed

Advertisement

Recently, the heavy metal legends Motley Crue has updated its social media account with a repost and revealed the band’s rare-known photos taken during their 1984 show.

The photos originally revealed by the world-renowned photographer Gary Koelzer. In the caption of the photo, Gary said it’s weird to see the band’s bassist Nikki Sixx and the band’s drummer Tommy Lee without tattoos. Also, the band reposted his Instagram post and posted it while adding their comments.

Gary Koelzer sent the photos with the following caption: “Mötley Crüe May 8, 1984. Snuck my camera in my pant legs and shot some pretty cool stuff. I was 18, the Detroit Tigers were 35-5, the Fox Theater was a dump back then. But it was pure 80’s hair band rock and roll. It’s so weird to see @nikkisixxpixx and @tommylee without tattoos. Lol. These were shot on Kodachrome 64 and back then I probably had a Minolta X700. Lol #nikkisixx #nikkisixxpixx #vinceneil #tommylee #mickmars #mötleycrüe #motleycrue #thedirtmovie”

Motley Crue reposted it with the following comment: “Amazing pics from @garykoelzerphotography!”

The photos attracted great interest by the fans who saw them. They touched how skinny Vince Neil was.

You can see the photos below.

Advertisement
Tags: heavy metalheavy metal newsmötley crüemotley crue newsnews
2 hours ago
Eray Erel

Hello dear Readers, I'm Eray. English is not my first language and I could make a grammar mistake. I'm trying to improve my English every day and I won't stop till I exactly learn. Thank you for your understanding. Please contact me if you have any problems or questions: eray@metalcastle.net

Leave a Comment
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Ex-Dream Theater Drummer Mike Portnoy Praises The Beatles: “They Changed The World”

The American musician Mike Portnoy, known as his 25-year career with the progressive metal band Dream Theater, has just updated… Read More

2 mins ago

KISS’s Gene Simmons Discuss The Current Status Of Music Industry: “It Lost Billions Of Dollars”

During a conversation with the Fox 11 Los Angeles TV show, Gene Simmons, the vocalist/bassist of the American rock band… Read More

4 hours ago

Alice Cooper’s Nita Strauss’s Huge Announcement Excited The Fans

The successful musician Nita Strauss, known as the touring guitarist of the Alice Cooper, has just updated her social media account… Read More

6 hours ago

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Breaks His Silence About An Important Issue

The Grammy Award-winner heavy metal band Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who calls himself as the former king of WAH, has just updated his… Read More

8 hours ago

Rob Zombie Remembers The Historical Day

The world-known filmmaker/heavy metal musician Rob Zombie has just updated his social media account with a historical post and remembered… Read More

10 hours ago

KISS Remembers Its Special Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

The American rock band KISS, which formed in New York City in January 1973, has just updated its official social… Read More

12 hours ago
Advertisement

This website uses cookies.

PRIVACY POLICY