Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Slams Capitalism After Coronavirus Documentary

Advertisement

The legendary musician Nikki Sixx, known as the bassist of the heavy metal legends Motley Crue, has just updated his social media account with a new post and slammed the capitalism after seeing coronavirus documentary.

The documentary took place in China’s Wuhan province, where the coronavirus epidemic come off, and was mentioning the first days of the epidemic.

In the photo he shared, there was writing, “Movie night?” He was surprised to see the coronavirus documentary because it seemed weird to him that even at this time people were thinking about money.

Nikki Sixx took the caption of the photo of those words: “WTF? Capitalism? Marketing 101 ( strike when the irons hot?) YES WERE WATCHING IT.”

As a comment to the post, many fans expressed their surprise. They also warned each other about coronavirus outbreak and stated that they should follow experts’ directives, and stay at home.

With the latest report published on April 08, 2020, 13:07 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 400,549. While 12,857 of these cases lost their lives, 21,711 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 365,981 people continues.