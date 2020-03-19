Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Sends A Surprise Quarantine Photo

Advertisement

Eric Garcetti, the 42nd and current mayor of Los Angeles, has recently announced that all bars, gyms, nightclubs and dine-in restaurants in Los Angeles will be temporarily shut down, effective midnight until March 31, due to the coronavirus threat. The government has informed people not to leave the house unless they have important jobs. Also, almost all over the world, strict management is practiced and society is constantly informed about the coronavirus threat.

Recently, the world-known American heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has shared a new photo through his official social media account and revealed one of the sweet sides of the quarantine.

In the photo he shared, 7-month-old Ruby, the daughters of the Nikki Sixx and Courtney Sixx, was playing the piano. She was wearing a floral sweater in red color and looked pretty sweet.

“Yoü know I’m a dreamer, but my hearts of gold. Day 5 #selfquarantine,” Nikki wrote in the caption of the photo shared.

As with many photos of Ruby, this photo has attracted great interest from the fans.