Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Reveals The Surprise Activity He Likes To Do

The 61-year-old songwriter Nikki Sixx, the co-founder/bassist of the American heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just updated his social media account with a surprise photo and revealed the activity he likes to do.

In the post he shared, Nikki Sixx was posing with the Los Angeles based photographer/artist and one of his close friends, Dustin Jack, and Nikki stated that he has been lucky for work with him.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with some really great photographers over the years,” he said. “They all have a different groove and style, hence why the photos look so different and cool.

He said that he love doing photography.

“As many of you know I too love doing photography so when I can actually co create and jam with a photographer rather than just stand there its really exciting for me.

“Whenever I get photographed by Dustin Jack it starts with phone calls, lunch, sample pulls etc before he even pushes the shutter. Dustin really helped me put together my Leica Camera exhibit awhile back too. He’s shown me little tricks here and there that have improved my work on many levels.

“Luckily I have my own studio space (Funny Farm) where we set up shop and just jammed. We got so many different images and I look forward to more coming out as the months go by. Here’s the last shot of the day with the madman himself… Thanks Dustin.”

Also, Nikki Sixx has just answered a fan’s weird question about his bandmate Tommy Lee and clarified the issue.

In the tweet, a fan called Darrin Domingue asked a question that would satisfy his curiosity. He asked, “I am wondering if Tommy Lee‘s heart is really into this tour or just the paycheck?”

Nikki Sixx responded and said, “100%. What a weird question.”