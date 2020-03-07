TikTok phenomenon and Worst Firsts podcast founder, Brittany Furlan Lee, also known as the world-known heavy metal band Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s wife, has just updated her official social media account and showed her beauty with her flowered dress.

In the photo, Brittany was wearing white sunglasses and a brown coat. Also, under her brown coat, she was wearing a floral dress and it really looking awesome.

“I hardly ever leave the house, but when I do it’s usually completely over-dressed,” Brittany wrote in the caption of the photo.

The photo attracted great interest from her close friends and her fans. They have expressed their admiration for the comments of the photo.

Also, after the photo she shared, Brittany appeared at a dinner with the wife of her husband’s bandmate, Nikki Sixx. Courtney Sixx has shared a photo with Brittany on her social media account and said Brittany is her favorite.

“Dinner with my favorite… so excited to go on tour with this one,” Courtney wrote in the caption of the photo.