The American Internet personality Brittany Furlan Lee, also known with her marriage with the heavy metal band Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, has recently shared a new TikTok video featuring her husband Tommy Lee and made fans laugh during this difficult coronavirus outbreak.

In the video she shared, Tommy Lee was lying on the sunbed in their garden while Brittany standing in front of her. Brittany asked Tommy Lee to take a photo of her social media account. She turned her back to the camera and impressed the fans with her body curves.

When we look inside the video, there was a sentence in it. It’s writing, “Me forcing my man to take photos of me for Instagram.”

She wrote in the caption of the photo that for describe the moment: “One shot??? I don’t think so sir. Im not Naomi. I’m gonna need some options.”

During coronavirus outbreak, in addition to his funny social media posts, Tommy Lee is recently made a statement on the band’s upcoming Stadium Tour and stated that they hope Motley Crue and Def Leppard will be meeting fans in the first show of the Tour.