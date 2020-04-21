The American heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx‘s daughter, Frankie Sixx, has just updated her official social media page with new photos and stated that she missing the old days.

In the photos taken in Santa Monica, the 19-year-old make-up artist was having fun under the palm trees and standing against the sun. She was wearing sunglasses while wearing a black jacket.

Frankie sent the photos with the following words: “Who else is missing the beach right now? Stay safe everyone! Stay home, save lives.”

Her father Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has also commented on the photo and said: “Go to Florida. Everybody is on the beach.”

You can find the photos below.