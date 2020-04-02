Metallica’s Robert Trujillo’s Bizarre Isolation Outfit Revealed

The 55-aged legendary musician Robert Trujillo, best known as the bassist of the 39-year heavy metal band Metallica, has just updated his social media account with a bizarre isolation photo featuring his wife Chloe Trujillo and showed to his fans that how he looking.
In the photo, Robert was wearing a brown hat and closing his mouth with a black bandanna. Chloe covered her head with a blue cheesecloth and covered her mouth with a yellow star detailed bandanna. As Robert said, they were going to get some food.
Robert posted the photo with following statement: “On our way to get groceries. How we lookin? #staysafe #washyourhands #thankyouhealthcareworkers #thankyougrocerystoreworkers”
Also, in the comments of the photo, ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy has warned Robert Trujillo and sent his good wishes to him. He said:
“Sooo funny…I just posted an almost identical photo of me and my wife about to go shopping about an hour ago too! Stay safe bro.”
Here’s the photo:
