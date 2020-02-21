Metallica’s Lars Ulrich’s Rare-Known Long Hair Photo Revealed

Advertisement

The legendary 56-year-old musician Lars Ulrich, best known as the drummer of the American heavy metal band Metallica, who won critical acclaim with its first five albums, has recently shared one of the rarest photos through his social media account and showed his fans that what he looked like in 1993.

The black-white-effect photo was taken by the world-renowned and Metallica‘s long-time photographer Ross Halfin. In the photo, Lars was smiling and wearing sunglasses.

“How’s your Thursday? In a van somewhere around ’93”, wrote Lars Ulrich in the caption of the photo.

Metal Blade Records CEO Brian Slagel commented on the photo and said, “Nice shirt!”

Also, the photo achieved great interest by many fans, and exposed heart emojis.

Metallica will start to play its 2020 shows with Epicenter Festival, which will take place from May 1 to 4.