One of the legendary drummers, Lars Ulrich, the co-founder/drummer of the American heavy metal band Metallica, has updated his social media account with a special photo he shared about his wife, Jessica Miller.

In the photo he shared, Lars Ulrich celebrated his wife Jessica Miller‘s birthday and sent special words for her. Also, in the caption of the photo, Lars quoted one of the best-known tracks of Johnny Cash. Today (February 21), Jessica turned 36.

“Happiest Birthday Beautiful Creature… You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy, when skies are gray. You’ll never know dear, how much I love you… Always and Forever.”

Also, In the comments of the photo, fans celebrated Jessica‘s birthday and sent birthday wishes for her.