Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Breaks His Silence About An Important Issue

The Grammy Award-winner heavy metal band Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who calls himself as the former king of WAH, has just updated his official media account with an important statement and informed his fans about the important issue.
In the letter he shared, Kirk Hammett stated that he only have Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, he does not have accounts on the other social networks, and the person who uses those accounts is not himself.
Kirk Hammett updated his social media with the following statement: “Since there seems to be some confusion going on, let me tell you this … I have One Instagram account. I have ONE twitter account. I have ONE Facebook page. I am NOT on Hangout or any of those other networking apps. A message to you from me, the former king of WAH.”
In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed that they didn’t understand why Kirk Hammett called himself as a former king of WAH. They tagged him and wrote to him that he is still the king of WAH.
You can see the post below.
