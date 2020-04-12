The American fashion model Jessica Miller, also known as the wife of the heavy metal band Metallica drummer/co-founder Lars Ulrich, has just updated her official social media account with new post and showed her stunning date night outfit.

In the photo she shared, Jessica was sitting on the ground in front of their window and was hugging her pet. Also, Jessica was wearing a mini black dress and she looks stunning.

“Quarantine date night with the kitties,” Jessica wrote in the description of the post.

The post attracted great interest by the fans and followers who saw it. They expressed in the comments of the photo that how sweet Jessica is. Also, Led Zeppelin star Jimmy Page‘s girlfriend Scarlett Sabet has commented on the photo and revealed her thoughts about Jessica.

🔥🔥🔥, Scarlett Sabet wrote.