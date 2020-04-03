The American recording artist/actress Electra Mustaine, also known as the daughter of the American heavy metal band Megadeth lead vocalist Dave Mustaine, has just updated its social media account with a stunning selfie and showed her beauty to her fans.

In the photo shared by Electra, she took a selfie with her perm hair. Her brown eyes became even more evident because the light of the phone directly was hitting her face.

Electra posted the photo with the following caption: “I’ll keep dancing on my own. What songs are u guys listening to rn? I’m gonna add some more to my Rock. Rinse. Repeat.”

In the comments of the photo, the fans sent to Electra that their favorite songs. Also, they mentioned how beautiful face she had. The suggestions ranged from The Beatles to Rage Against The Machine, from System of a Down to Maroon 5.

You can see the photo shared by Electra Mustaine below.