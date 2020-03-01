The world-known heavy metal heroes Megadeth star Dave Mustaine‘s daughter, Electra Mustaine, who started pursuing a career in musical theater at age 7, has just posted a new photo through her social media account and showed her beauty with an extraordinary pose.

In the photo, Electra was wearing the golden color furry jacket and black turtleneck sweater, and she looks pretty amazing.

“We have to spend some time crawling alone in the shadows to truly appreciate how it feels to stand in the sun,” Electra wrote in the description of the photo she shared.

The photo attracted great interest by who follows her, and the fans expressed their admiration for Electra. Also, one of Megadeth fan said she is a very talented girl, and they loves her so much.