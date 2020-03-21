The American heavy metal band Megadeth legend Dave Mustaine‘s daughter, Electra Mustaine, who started her career in musical theater at the age of 7, has just shared a new selfie on her social media account and rocked with her leopard bikini.

In the photo she shared, her one eye would almost close due to her hair. Electra must have been bored with coronavirus threat and the quarantine days, and she wanted tree-living like Tarzan.

“Wishing i was tree-living like tarzan & jane rn,” she wrote in the description of the photo.

Also, in the comments of the photo, there was a bizarre conversation with her and her fans.

A fan named Anthony Fox Barron said: “I dunno, that tarzan scream really does a number on your vocals, and everything I saw from george of the jungle made me not want to vine swing… Looks fun tho lol.”

“Lmao we taught our last dog Coco to howl when we do the Tarzan call,” Electra replied.