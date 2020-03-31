The American recording artist Electra Mustaine, also known as the daughter of the American heavy metal band Megadeth legend Dave Mustaine, has just posted a new performance video through her social media account and mesmerized fans with her beautiful voice.

In the 12-second video shared by Electra, she was performing one of her originals. Electra, which enjoys the listeners with her fascinating voice, also touched on the society talk in the caption of the video.

She posted the video with following caption: “Here’s a clip of one of my originals. There’s so many social expectations of how we‘re to live our lives, like we’re all supposed to fit in the same box, but… who the hell made those rules anyway?!”

Also, in the comments of the photo, fans expressed that her voice is amazing. They said that she is an inspiration.

Here’s the post: