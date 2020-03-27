The American heavy metal band Megadeth legend Dave Mustaine‘s daughter, Electra Mustaine, who proved herself as a recording artist in America, has just sent a new photo through her social media account and showed her fans how she doing her exercise.

In the photo, Electra was doing boxing training with a trainer. In this photo taken from the back of Electra, we could all see how tight and fit her body was.

“The goal is to be 1% better everyday. Physically, mentally, morally,” Electra wrote in the caption of the photo.

The photo was attracted with great interest by fans and people who followed Electra. In the comments, fans said it was great. They also said that although he does a great job, he should not forget the coronavirus threat and should stay at home.

Here’s the photo shared by Electra: