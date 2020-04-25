Advertisement
Megadeth Star Dave Mustaine’s Daughter Reveals The Unheard Sides Of Women

The American songwriter/recording artist Electra Mustaine, also known as the daughter of the Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine, has revealed one of the most beautiful sides of women and explained her thoughts about the issue.

In the post she shared, Electra sent a photo strip, which includes herself. She looking at the camera directly and looks pretty as always. She argued that the most beautiful side of a woman is a passion.

Electra Mustaine put the following words in the description of the post: “The most beautiful makeup of a woman is passion; cosmetics are just easier to buy.”

In the comments of the post, the fans shared their thoughts about her and stated that she looks gorgeous as always. Some of the fans said that with or without makeup, she is beautiful.

2 hours ago
