The heavy metal band Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine‘s daughter, Electra Mustaine, best known as the recording artist/actress, has just shown her gorgeous body in a leopard bikini and asked fans a weird question.

In the photo she shared, Electra put her phone somewhere and took a selfie using the timer while wearing a leopard bikini. We can easily see that her mind was in the summer and sun.

Electra Mustaine put the following caption in the description of the post: “Hmm…Can you still get a sunburn indoors #quarantine.”

In the comments, the fans were stating that she is gorgeous. Some of the fans and followers said that they liked the rainbow detail in the picture.

LATEST POSTSMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here