The 22-year-old American recording artist Electra Mustaine, best known as the daughter of the 37-year heavy metal band Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine, has just celebrated the Cinco de Mayo with a new video she shared and didn’t forget the special day.

Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of the Mexican victory over French forces, at the Battle of Puebla, on 5 Mayıs 1862.

In the 8-second video shared by her, Electra Mustaine was dancing while wearing a red shirt. She was drinking something while dancing.

Electra included the following words in the description of the post: “#CincoDeMayo.”

You can watch the dance video of Electra Mustaine below.