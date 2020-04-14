The recording artist/actress Electra Mustaine, also known as the daughter of the Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine, has just updated her social media account and revealed her favorite “person.”

In the photo she shared, Electra Mustaine was wearing a black bodysuit without a bra. She was on a horse farm and riding a horse. Electra called her black horse as her favorite person.

Electra Mustaine sent the photo with the following words: “My favorite ‘person’ on this planet!”

In the comments of the photo, many fans supported Electra‘s “person” word. They said that their favorite persons are their pets. They have also expressed how looked stunning she was.

You can find the photo below.