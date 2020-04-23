The Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine‘s daughter, Electra Mustaine, also known as the American recording artist/actress, has just updated her social media account with new photos and celebrated the Earth Day.

In the collage shared by Electra, there were ten photos that she lived in the past. Except for the photos she took that about nature, river, waterfall, and beach, Electra mesmerized fans with her bikini pose.

Electra Mustaine sent the photos with the following statement: “I LOVE YOU WORLD! Here are a few of my favorite pix i’ve taken on some of the most beautiful trips i’ve been on in my life! (Best tip: Always rent a car when you travel so you have the freedom to explore!!) Hope we can all get out of our houses soon and see what the has in store for us! xx #happyearthday. Oahu, Iceland, & Rocky Mountains!”

In the comments of the post, many fans asked Electra what place are they. Electra told them where she took the photographs and thanked people who congratulated her.

You can find the photos below.