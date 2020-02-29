The American heavy metal band Metallica drummer/co-founder Lars Ulrich‘s wife and one of the fashion models in America, Jessica Miller, has just shared a stunning photo through her social media account and mesmerized her fans with her blue eyes.

In the photo, she a wearing brown sweater and denim jacket while holding her hair with her hands. She was looking pretty amazing.

“Oh sweet weekend,” Jessica wrote in the description of the photo she shared.

The photo attracted great attention from many fans and a few famous friends.

“Bon weekend,” wrote Global modeling agency Next Management.

Caroline D’Amore put black heart emoji for her.

Here’s the photo: