Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe About Some Fans: “I Don’t Give A Fuck What You Think”

In a new conversation with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Randy Blythe, the lead vocalist of the American heavy metal band Lamb of God, has talked about the band’s new drummer Art Cruz and shared his thoughts about him.

“I think he did a fucking fantastic job,” he said. “Art is a really solid drummer.”

“It was interesting to watch him go through it, because writing a Lamb of God record, even though it was pleasant this time, is generally not a pleasant experience to undergo; it’s just not, because we are so fucking brutal on ourselves.

“That’s why it doesn’t fucking matter to us, really, if a song comes out and a few people are, ‘That sucks. I wish it sounded more like ‘As The Palaces Burn’,’ or whatever. I don’t give a fuck what you think, because we have put ourselves through absolute hell already to make this.

“We are our own worst critics by far – it’s ridiculous how hard we are on ourselves. That being said, it doesn’t make for very pleasant writing and recording experience sometimes. And watching kind of step into this world…”

Also, Randy shared his opinions about Art‘s first record and said he was nervous. But he added that even they 25-year band, Art did a good work.

“I’m sure he was nervous, because it’s your first record with a band, and we are a 25-year established band with a large fanbase. I’m sure he was nervous, but he handled it – he did a really good job.

“It was definitely the longest time he’d ever had to record a record, ’cause he’s recorded with Prong, he’s recorded with his other band, Winds of Plague. And I think a lot of it was: get in there, get it done, ’cause the budget isn’t there for you to take all day.”

Randy also touched the Lamb of God‘s and the other bands’ approach to Art.

“And I think he was a bit more directed by his bandmates in those other projects: ‘We want you to do this. We want you to do that.’ With this, we were, like, ‘Okay, kid. Let’s see what you’ve got.’ And he just did a fantastic job.”

Randy finished his words by saying that they are LAMB OF GOD.

“It has that Lamb of God sound. Because we are Lamb of God; we’re not trying to, all of a sudden, play polka beats or something. But definitely he adds his own flavor to it; there’s a lot of different things he does differently, I guess, than our former drummer did. It’s just different, and drum nerds will pick that apart.”

The 31-year-old drummer Art Cruz completely joined to Lamb of God on July 19, 2019, following to departure of Chris Adler.

