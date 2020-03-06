KISS Star Paul Stanley Pays His Tribute To Kobe Bryant In An Amazing Way

Advertisement

Paul Stanley, the rhythm guitarist of the legendary rock band KISS, which began its final tour at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on January 31, 2019, has just updated his social media account with a special photo and paid his tribute to the American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died at the age of 41 due to helicopter crash on January 28 in Calabasas. The world was shocked after the tragic death of him.

During their ongoing End Of The Road World Tour, KISS has played its last show at Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 4. The original date of the show was September 20. However, due to unforeseen scheduling issues, the show was postponed to March 4. At the show, the band’s legendary member Paul Stanley went to the concert with Kobe Bryant‘s Los Angeles Lakers shirt.

“Paying Respect Last Night In The House That Kobe Bryant Built,” Paul wrote in the caption of the photo he shared.

Also, John 5, the current touring guitarist of the Rob Zombie, has commented on the photo and expressed his gratitude.

“The best show,” he wrote.

KISS: End Of The Road World Tour will conclude in New York City on July 17, 2021. The place to be announced.