In the recent pose sent through her social media channel, the American heavy metal band Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich‘s wife, Jessica Miller, also known as the American model, blew her fans’ mind in a leopard dress with her drum kit pose.

In the post shared by Jessica Miller, she was sitting in front of her husband Lars Ulrich‘s drum kit while holding a guitar.

Jessica Miller described the moments as shenanigans. She wrote the following statement in the caption of the post: “Saturday night shenanigans.”

The photo was taken during the performance of Metallica’s Blackened’s new version. In these difficult coronavirus days when people were locked up in their homes and needed to isolate themselves, Metallica did not stay empty and sent a new live performance to its fans.

Metallica star Lars Ulrich has recently talked about the interview held on April 28 that the band could make a new album during self-isolating times.