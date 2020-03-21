Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Reveals The Songs That Determine Her DNA

The American singer Lzzy Hale, best known as the lead vocalist/guitarist of the American rock band Halestorm, has just shared a new photo through her social media account and launched a new event to amused people who are quarantined and bored at home due to coronavirus outbreak.
In the post she shared, Lzzy Hale revealed the songs that helped her to find herself and shaped her personality. Lzzy also asked her fans to follow it after the songs she listed and added hashtags to support social distancing.
The 15-song list shared by Lzzy Hale including the Metallica, Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Dio, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and more.
“#mysongdna Here are 15 songs that shaped who I am. what are yours? Get inspired, make playlists, listen to music,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.
You can find the songs shaped who she is below.
1- Black Sabbath – Heaven and Hell
2- Heart – Crazy on You (Live – The Road Home album)
3- Joan Jett – Hate Myself For Loving You
4- Dio – Stand Up and Shout
5- Alice Cooper – 18
6- Deep Purple – Child In Time
7- Metallica – Whiskey in the Jar
8- SevenDust – Licking Cream
9- Janis Joplin – Piece of My Heart
10- Cinderella – Somebody Save Me
11- Van Halen – Panama
12- The Divinyls – Temperamental
13- Beatles – If I Feel
14- Bette Midler – The Rose
15- Led Zeppelin – Black Dog
With the latest report published on March 21, 2020, 13:36 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 19,777. While 276 of these cases lost their lives, 147 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 19,354 people continues.
