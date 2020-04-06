Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Recalls Their First Gig In New York City

Advertisement

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has just shared a new photo that sent to her by her father and took her fans back Halestorm‘s first gig, which took place at The Spiral in New York City in 1998 summer.

In the photo she shared, Lzzy Hale was with her brother Arejay Hale, drummer of Halestorm. While Arejay holding an umbrella, Lzzy Hale was leaning against the wall.

Lzzy sent the photo with the following caption: “Dad just sent me this. Our first gig in NYC at The Spiral. Summer of 1998. We had to haul my Fender Rhodes four blocks to the club. A representative from Mercury Records, Jim Fourat was kind enough to see the show. Needless to say, we weren’t ready for a record deal and that was our first label rejection. Ha! But I love looking back on these exciting times.”

She continued: “Everything was so new, and we were stepping into this great unknown. But we knew there was something magical about this silly little band @halestormrocks … and I’m so proud to say that all these years later… it’s still the only thing I ever want to do! Sending all my love to all my New York City people!”

The photo attracted great interest from the fans who saw it. Also, everybody had the same question in their mind, what was Areja doing with the umbrella on that sunny day.

Here’s the letter shared by Lzzy Hale: