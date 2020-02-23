Guns N’ Roses Star’s Daughter Shows Her Perfect Body In Public

Advertisement

The 19-year-old Mae McKagan, the daughter of the American hard rock legends Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, who rock the stage with them since 1985, has just updated her social media account with a stunning photo and showed her fans her beauty face.

In the photo she shared, Mae was wearing a black strap blouse and she looking perfect. Also, she posted the photo with no statement but her looks tell everything.

The photo attracted great interest by many fans, and the fans expressed that they were fascinated by Mae’s gaze.

Also, on her Instagram stories, Mae filmed herself and showed her perfect body to fans.