The American model Mae McKagan, also known as the daughter of the rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, has just shared a new photo through her Instagram Stories and revealed her future plans by using a mirror selfie.

In the story she shared, Mae McKagan was asked what will do she do in the future. While she reveals her new plans, she stated that she will be working at the American monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine, Vogue.

Also, when she took the mirror selfie, Mae McKagan was wearing a white midriff and her mini high school skirt.

While she talks on the issue, she said: “Next year, I’ll be working at Vogue in the jewelry editing department super excited and grateful!”

You can find the story she shared below.