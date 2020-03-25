The American rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan‘s daughter, Mae McKagan, has just shared a new photo through her official social media account and showed to her fans that how much she misses the hangout.

In the photo she shared, Mae was wearing a long cream-colored dress. She had put on a black jacket over her dress, but she was not wearing it, just standing on her shoulders. In addition, Mae had decorated her outfit with a green bag.

“Miss getting dolled up,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The photo was received with great interest by fans and people who saw the photo. In the comments of the photo, they expressed how beautiful Mae is.

You can see the mind-blowing mirror selfie shared by Mae McKagan below.