The 19-year-old American model Mae McKagan, also known as the daughter of the world-famous rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, has just added new moment on her Instagram stories and revealed how she spends her quarantined times.

In the story she shared, Mae McKagan was with her sister Grace McKagan. Although experts say that people should not leave the house during the quarantine process, they were hanging out in the street.

Even so, they followed the social distancing rules. She wrote a caption in the photo about it.

“Feeling socially distant,” she wrote.

Also, when we look at her, she was looking gorgeous with her style as always.

You can find the story she shared below.