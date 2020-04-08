Advertisement
Guns N’ Roses Legend Duff McKagan’s Daughter Rocks With Her Blurred Selfie

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan‘s daughter, Mae McKagan, has just shared a new photo through her social media account and revealed a moment that she lived with her close friend Lucy.

In the collage shared by Mae, she was showing her middle finger across to her friend Lucy‘s camera roll. Although it was evening time, Mae was wearing sunglasses, and she was enjoying it. Also, in the second photo, she continued to wear her sunglasses while standing at home.

Mae McKagan also mentioned her friend Lucy in the caption of the photo and wrote: “Looking through lucy’s camera roll…”

Including her close friend Lucy, the photo attracted great interest by the followers of her. While the fans expressing her beauty, Lucy wrote she loved the pose.

