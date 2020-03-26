Guns N’ Roses Legend Duff McKagan Shows His Wife’s Mind-Blowing Body

Advertisement

Duff McKagan, best known for his twelve-year tenure as the bassist of the American rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just updated his official social media account with a new photo including his wife Susan Holmes McKagan and showed her amazing body.

In the photo shared by Duff, Susan was wearing a blue sports suit. Wearing a short-bodied athlete, Susan‘s muscles and body tightness were evident. Also, in the caption of the photo, Duff stated that Susan learning new home talents.

“My wife Susan Holmes McKagan discovering new home-talents from YouTube. Some nail thingy,” Duff wrote in the description of the photo.

Also, in the comments of the photo, the fans who saw Susan dealing with her nails mentioned that this could be a nice way to spend time on quarantine days.

You can see the photo shared by Duff McKagan below.