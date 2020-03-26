Advertisement
Categories: NEWSROCK

Guns N’ Roses Legend Duff McKagan Shows His Wife’s Mind-Blowing Body

Advertisement

Duff McKagan, best known for his twelve-year tenure as the bassist of the American rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just updated his official social media account with a new photo including his wife Susan Holmes McKagan and showed her amazing body.

In the photo shared by Duff, Susan was wearing a blue sports suit. Wearing a short-bodied athlete, Susan‘s muscles and body tightness were evident. Also, in the caption of the photo, Duff stated that Susan learning new home talents.

“My wife Susan Holmes McKagan discovering new home-talents from YouTube. Some nail thingy,” Duff wrote in the description of the photo.

Also, in the comments of the photo, the fans who saw Susan dealing with her nails mentioned that this could be a nice way to spend time on quarantine days.

You can see the photo shared by Duff McKagan below.

Advertisement
Tags: duff mckaganduff mckagan newsguns n rosesguns n roses newsnewsrockrock newssusan holmes mckagan
14 hours ago
Eray Erel

Hello dear Readers, I'm Eray. English is not my first language and I could make a grammar mistake. I'm trying to improve my English every day and I won't stop till I exactly learn. Thank you for your understanding. Please contact me if you have any problems or questions: eray@metalcastle.net

Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne’s Rare Masked Photo Revealed

The legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne, also known as The Prince of Darkness, has just shared a new photo on his… Read More

2 hours ago

KISS Guitarist Paul Stanley Shares A Special Photo For Elton John

The American rock band KISS rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley, also known as The Starchild, has just updated his social media… Read More

12 hours ago

Alice Cooper’s Nita Strauss Recalls The Rare-Known Moment She Lived With Her Boyfriend

The Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, who was the first female signature artist of the Ibanez guitars, has just sent… Read More

16 hours ago

Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler Reminds Social Distancing: “Get The F**k Out Of My Face”

The American singer Steve Tyler, best known as the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith, has just shared… Read More

18 hours ago

Queen Icon Brian May Sends A Wonderful Poem About Coronavirus Pandemic

The legendary rock band Queen guitarist Brian May has just updated his social media account with a wonderful poem about… Read More

20 hours ago

KISS’s Gene Simmons Warns People About Coronavirus With An Angry Face

The world-class American rock band KISS bassist Gene Simmons, also known as The Demon, has just posted a new photo… Read More

22 hours ago
Advertisement

This website uses cookies.

PRIVACY POLICY