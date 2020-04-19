The American rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan‘s daughter, Mae McKagan, fascinated her fans through her social media account with stunning poses she shared.

In the first photo, Mae was wearing a black hat and Pepsi sweatshirt. In the second and latest photo, Mae was wearing a white t-shirt and looking to the camera.

She sent the photo with no statement.

In the comments of the post, the fans, followers, and close friends of Mae have shared their thoughts about her. They expressed how stunning girl she is.

While her sister Grace McKagan writes, “Insane,” the American actor Sylvester Stallone’s daughter model/actress daughter Sophia Stallone said, “Love this.”

You can find the post below.