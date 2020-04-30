The American model Mae McKagan, also known as the world-class rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan‘s daughter, has recently shared a new collage on her social media account and mesmerized fans with her stunning poses.

In the collage shared by her, Mae was smiling in the first photo while holding her hair. When we look at the second photo, she was just looking somewhere while her hands on her head.

Also, in the caption of the photo, Mae McKagan wrote nothing except stating that the photo belongs to 2017.

The photo attracted great interest from the fans and followers of her. Some of them expressed in the comments that how looks great she was. Her sister Grace McKagan has also commented on the photo and sent her love to Mae.