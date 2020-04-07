The American rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan‘s wife, Susan Holmes McKagan, best known as the public face and founder of her business venture Susan Holmes Swimwear, has just sent her workout program and encouraged her fans to do practice in these quarantine times.

In the post she shared, Susan said that if she can do it, they can do it too. Also, Susan stated that it is right for people not to stay inactive and doing some practices in these difficult times.

Susan sent her stunning pose with the following statement: “Trained so hard 4 this @shape shoot! See below my 10 min ab workout! I have never felt better… Trust me, if I can do it so can you! …With two kids, work and non stop travel it’s not always easy (and now, especially in quarantine times). Every little bit counts…”

She continued: “Do something to get that blood pumping (even if it’s just a 40 min walk) is wonderful+cathartic. Some people have been asking me for some of my routines ~ one of my quick at home, workouts for abs ~ Here ya go!

“60 seconds each:

Crunches

Supine bicycles

V ups

Sitting twists

Reverse crunches

Plank

Pulse ups

Flutter kicks

Toe taps

Half wipers

Repeat one-two more times if you like and don’t forget to stretch after and feel good about yourself and how amazing you are xo.”

In the comments of the post, many fans wrote that how perfect body she had. They also stated that she looks beautiful, and also thanked her for her helpful letter.

A fan named Linda Boland wrote: “I just want to say I have always been very athletic but I’ve had two total knees and haven’t been able to do yo much and gain a lot of weight by you have inspired me to move and I have been working out since November and have lost 70 pounds and feel great and look healthy so I want to THANK YOU again. One of your fans. Love.”

Susan Holmes McKagan responded her comment and said, “Anytime! You got this!”

Here’s the post shared by Susan Holmes McKagan: