The world-famous rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has just celebrated his model/television personality wife Susan Holmes McKagan‘s birthday with a new photo he shared and revealed one of the hot poses of her.

In the photo he sent through his social media accounts, the 48-year-old model, Susan Holmes McKagan, was in a photoshoot. She was wearing a pink-black detailed jacket and a garter, and she was looking gorgeous as always.

When he posted the pose, Duff McKagan wrote the following statement to celebrate her birthday: “Today is @susanholmesmckagan BIRTHDAY!! I love you my sweet girl and am honored and so happy to get to be your husband! But this is about YOU honey…HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love!!!!! YYYEEESSSS!”

Susan Holmes McKagan has also responded to her husband’s message and replied to him with a message she sent in the comments of the photo. You can read what Susan wrote for Duff McKagan below.

“I Love You Baby So Much!! Thank you for making me feel like it’s always my bday.”