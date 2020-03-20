Advertisement
Coronavirus Saddened Iron Maiden Fans

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden has just posted a statement through their social media account and announced that they forced to postpone their Australia and New Zealand shows, which scheduled to kick off on May 1 in Perth and conclude on May 11 in Melbourne, due to coronavirus threat.

TEG Dainty advise ticket holders to hold on to their original tickets and await further information.

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood talked about the postponement: “Aussie and Kiwi Troopers, we are hugely disappointed not to be seeing our fans in Australia and New Zealand in May due to the understandable Government concert bans surrounding Coronavirus. Sadly these are difficult and uncertain times for us all.

“We still intend to bring this great Legacy Of The Beast show to you all as soon we can and I promise we will do everything we can to achieve this with our promoters and subject to what is happening around us globally.

“And to our brilliant fans everywhere…

“We also appreciate that fans with tickets to shows in some of the other countries on our extensive 2020 tour will be anxious for news and updates. You can be sure we will keep you immediately updated here with any other changes, by country, that could become necessary as soon as we hear of them from the official Govt channels. Thank you for your patience and for bearing with us. We hope to see you all!

“Take care of yourselves, be safe and be smart.”

Although the announcement made the Iron Maiden fans upset, the fans showed their understanding because the coronavirus has seriously affected the whole world. Also, in the comments of the photo, the fans warned each other and said they should follow the rules that recommended by the experts.

