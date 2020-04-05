Advertisement
Categories: METALNEWS

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Recalls Their Van Halen Tour: “We Took Them On Their First Big Tour”

Advertisement

In a new appearance on Guitar World, Tony Iommi, known as one of the four founding members of the English heavy metal band Black Sabbath, looked back on their “1978 Never Say Die! Tour,” which include Van Halen, and took his fans back.

When the interviewer asked, “Did anybody else turn you on later? People like Yngwie Malmsteen or Van Halen?”, Tony Iommi replied:

“Van Halen, yes. We took Van Halen on their first big tour. They were with us for eight months. Eddie was playing things I’d never seen before.

“We’re still friends and we became friends then. Of course, he set off a whole new load of players playing like that, and now I can’t believe some of them. I can’t follow it. I certainly couldn’t do it.”

While he spoke about those days in any interview, Van Halen singer Eddie Van Halen to described those days by saying that it was incredible that 23 shows in 25 days, and that to meet with Tony Iommi.

The tour kicked off in Sheffield on May 16, 1978, and concluded in Albuquerque on December 11, 1978.

Advertisement
Tags: black sabbathblack sabbath newsheavy metalheavy metal newsnewstony iommitony iommi newsvan halenvan halen news
4 hours ago
Muharrem Doğan

Hey, I'm Muharrem. I love books, magazines and of course music. If you have any questions or problems, please contact me: muharrem@metalcastle.net

Leave a Comment
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne Warns People While Posing In Bathtub

Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who fired from the band in 1979 due to alcohol and drug problems, has just… Read More

11 mins ago

Ex-Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Explains His ‘Occupational Hazard’

In a new appearance on Palm Beach Florida Weekly, Jason Newsted, known for being the bassist of the heavy metal… Read More

2 hours ago

Queen’s Brian May Sends His Supports To Social Distancing In A Special Way

The legendary rock band Queen guitarist Brian May has just updated his official Instagram account and reminded his fans and… Read More

6 hours ago

Slipknot Legend Corey Taylor’s Wife’s Mind-Blowing Stage Photos Revealed

The American heavy metal legends Slipknot singer Corey Taylor's wife, Alicia Dove, also known as the director/founder of the rock dance group the Cherry Bombs, has just… Read More

12 hours ago

Motley Crue Star Nikki Sixx’s Wife’s Bizarre GYM Photo Revealed – Nikki Sixx Reacts!

The American heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx's wife Courtney Sixx, also known as the Martha Stewart Weddings… Read More

14 hours ago

Anthrax Star Scott Ian’s Bizarre Boxer Masked Photo Revealed

The American thrash metal band Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has just shared a new photo through his social media account… Read More

16 hours ago
Advertisement

This website uses cookies.

PRIVACY POLICY