Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne Warns People While Posing In Bathtub

Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who fired from the band in 1979 due to alcohol and drug problems, has just sent a new photo through his social media account and continued to warn people about the coronavirus threat.

In the photo taken by the world-renowned photography Ross Halfin, Ozzy Osbourne was posing in the bathtub while cleans himself. As always, his iconic glasses on his eyes. The bathtub was full of foam, and Ozzy Osbourne seemed to have fun with it.

Ozzy Osbourne posted the photo with the following statement: “#WashYourHands and & Everything Else Too! #StayClean #StayHome #SaferAtHome #SocialDistancing.”

The photo attracted great interest by the fans who saw the photo. They showed their interest in liking and commenting on the photo. Also, in the comments of the photo, while some fans call him as King, some of them called him as The Prince of Darkness.

You can see the photo shared by Ozzy Osbourne below.

Tags: black sabbathblack sabbath newsheavy metalheavy metal newsnewsozzy osbourneozzy osbourne news
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hey, I'm Muharrem. I love books, magazines and of course music. If you have any questions or problems, please contact me: muharrem@metalcastle.net

