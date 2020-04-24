Black Sabbath Legend Ozzy Osbourne’s Rare-Known Drinking Photo Revealed

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, who released its twelfth solo album named Ordinary Man on February 21, has just updated his social media account with a rare photo and showed his drinking moment when he was on stage.
In the photo shared by Ozzy Osbourne, he was wearing a striped sweatshirt. At the moment, while he was sitting around the stage, he was drinking.
“Happy Friday #FBF,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote in the description of the photo.
The photo attracted great interest by the fans. They expressed how looks young he was. They also sent their support to Ozzy Osbourne and said to him that he should stay safe.
Here’s the photo shared by Ozzy Osbourne:
The legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan‘s daughter, Mae McKagan, has just updated her social media account with a… Read More
The 50-year English rock band Queen star Brian May has just updated his official social media account with a new post about… Read More
The 39-year thrash metal band Anthrax star Scott Ian has just updated his social media account with a photo including Metallica, Megadeth,… Read More
The British rock band Queen, which released its self-titled debut studio album in 1973, has just updated its social media… Read More
The world-known rock band KISS bassist Gene Simmons excited people with a new post he shared through his official social… Read More
Birmingham-based legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has just updated his social media account with a stage photo… Read More
This website uses cookies.PRIVACY POLICY
Leave a Comment