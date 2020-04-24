Black Sabbath Legend Ozzy Osbourne’s Rare-Known Drinking Photo Revealed

Advertisement

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, who released its twelfth solo album named Ordinary Man on February 21, has just updated his social media account with a rare photo and showed his drinking moment when he was on stage.

In the photo shared by Ozzy Osbourne, he was wearing a striped sweatshirt. At the moment, while he was sitting around the stage, he was drinking.

“Happy Friday #FBF,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote in the description of the photo.

The photo attracted great interest by the fans. They expressed how looks young he was. They also sent their support to Ozzy Osbourne and said to him that he should stay safe.

Here’s the photo shared by Ozzy Osbourne: