Bad News From Queen’s Adam Lambert Due To Coronavirus

The world-class American singer Adam Lambert, also known as the vocalist of the British rock band Queen since 2011, has just announced that he forced to reschedule his upcoming shows due to coronavirus threat.

With the statement he shared, Adam invited people to stay healthy and to follow the health rules specified by the experts.

You can read the announcement shared by Adam Lambert below.

“My April performances at the venetian in las vegas are being rescheduled in accordance with the state mandate.

Please hang on to your tickets and we will let you know about new dates and other ticket information as soon as possible.

Everyone stay safe, healthy, and support each other!”

Many fans were upset that the shows were delayed, but they wanted to get rid of the coronavirus trouble as soon as possible. That’s why the postponed shows were received positively by fans. And also the fans told Adam to stay healthy, and stay safe.

Total coronavirus cases worldwide have exceeded about 203,000. The number of active cases is over 112,000, while the number of healed is around 83,000. The number of those who lost their lives is over 8,000.