Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, also known as the first female signature artist with Ibanez guitars, has just shared a new photo on her official Instagram account and showed her stunning beauty with a home selfie.

In the photo, Nita, who shares her daily workouts, was wearing her SHRED t-shirt. Also, she was holding her hair and the photo was about it.

Nita Strauss took her caption of the photo: “My hair has become a natural ombré because I was overdue to get it done before the shutdown, and I’m honestly kind of liking it! (Thank you to wonder stylist @hairhunter for talking me out of using home box color today. I might like the ombré but I like when you do my hair more!)”

In the comments of the post, many fans said how beautiful she is. They also commented on her hair and said it’s pretty.

