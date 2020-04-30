The legendary heavy metal musician Alice Cooper guitarist, Nita Strauss, also known as the first female signature artist with Ibanez guitars, has just updated her social media account with a new stage-photo and remembered her stage performance with Alice Cooper and Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

In the photo taken by Mischa Linares, Nita Strauss was rocking the crowd with her black Ibanez S570AH guitar. While we look at the caption of the photo, she was mentioning how great guitar it was and remembering the show she played. She also stated that she miss being on stage like the old days.

Nita Strauss sent the photo with the following caption: “#tourlife. I fell in love with this S570AH at a clinic at @georgesmusicinc, took it back to the hotel with me that day and played it on stage the next night and the entire rest of the @alicecooper @halestormrocks tour. Right off the wall, I didn’t even change the pickups! I’m just a sucker for black Ibanez guitars I guess. The moral of the story is that no one can resist a spontaneous New Guitar Day. Also, I miss being on stage very very much.”

In the comments of the post she shared, her close friends and fans expressed how she looks great. Also, some fans talked about the guitar and said its amazing.

You can find the post below.