The current touring guitarist of Alice Cooper, Nita Strauss, who has a successful career as a solo artist, has updated her social media account with a stunning stage photo and showed her respect to fans.

In the statement she shared, Nita made jokes about the night and expressed her excitement.

“Looking at the boarding gate like,” she wrote in the caption of the photo. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t juuuust a little over being on planes at this point, but I truly cannot wait for the rest of these clinics as well as a few days of R&R in between. Getting to hang with you guys makes all this travel well worth it. Melbourne, we’re coming your way! See you guys tomorrow at Mannys Musical Instruments!”

Also, in the comments of the photo, a fan named Randy Mathias complained about his continuous flight. Nita responded to him and said, “This is my 10th flight in Feb with 7 to go before I get home.” Nita has also added a smiley emoji at the end of the sentence.