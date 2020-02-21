Adam Lambert Praises Freddie Mercury: “I Try To Keep Him In The Forefront Of My Mind”

Advertisement

In a new interview with Triple M, Adam Lambert, who collaborated with British rock band Queen as the lead vocalist since 2011, has talked about the band’s legendary vocalist Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 at age 45 due to complications from AIDS, and praised him with his words.

During the interview, Adam Lambert said that he celebrate him, not imitate.

“I’m so lucky that I get to pay tribute to [Freddie] and celebrate him as an artist and as a person, as a writer, as a singer.

“And I think I relate to some of the stuff that he, obviously, has gone through; I can kind of draw some comparisons there. And I hope that in some way I can carry on his spirit.”

Adam also revealed that he learned much details about Freddie Mercury.

“I think that there are certain intentions with which those songs are supposed to be sung, and I try to go there. And I’ve asked a lot of questions and learned a lot about him, and I really try to keep him in the forefront of my mind.

“Not to imitate, but to do it for him – kind of, like, celebrate him.”

Freddie Mercury, who rocked the stage with Queen between 1970 to 1991, has confirmed the day before his death that he had contracted the disease, having been diagnosed in 1987.

